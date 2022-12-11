Castleark Management LLC Invests $6.61 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS opened at $177.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

