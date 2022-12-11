Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8,000.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

ROKU opened at $51.74 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $245.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

