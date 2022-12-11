iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.