Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $181.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total transaction of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,333 shares of company stock worth $8,770,823 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.