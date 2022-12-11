150,130 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 2.44% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,526,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.26. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $93.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.