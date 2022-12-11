Castleark Management LLC Sells 19,510 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Castleark Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises approximately 2.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.26% of Ulta Beauty worth $52,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $482.69.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

