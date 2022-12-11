Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 1,608 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 131.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 48.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,736.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,387,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

DocuSign Stock Up 12.4 %

DOCU stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

