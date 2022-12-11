MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of HZNP opened at $97.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

