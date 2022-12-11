Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $9,022,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 205,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 106,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,517.2% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 64,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

