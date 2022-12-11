Castleark Management LLC Sells 98,125 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,125 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.14% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,708 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $29,042,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.11. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

