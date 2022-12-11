41,460 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,498,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.24. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

