Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,490 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

BOX stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,729 shares of company stock worth $5,179,697. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

