Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.14% of KBR worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the second quarter worth about $40,373,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $22,631,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,805,000 after purchasing an additional 316,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,938,000 after purchasing an additional 306,786 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

NYSE KBR opened at $50.87 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

