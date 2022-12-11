Castleark Management LLC Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands comprises approximately 1.4% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $27,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $87,000. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

