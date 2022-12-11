Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

