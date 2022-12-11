Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 344,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 193,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 437,930 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,865,000 after purchasing an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $84.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.97. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.78.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The company had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

