Castleark Management LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 2.1% of Castleark Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $39,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW opened at $74.01 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

