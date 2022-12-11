Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

