MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,598 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 583.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after acquiring an additional 441,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 423,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

