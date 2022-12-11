Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 254,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS MTUM opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.