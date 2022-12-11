MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 709 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $48.46.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.