MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:M opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.72.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Macy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

