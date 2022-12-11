Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Plug Power Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

