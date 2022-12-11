Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 6,828 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,828 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 42.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GSK by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.34) to GBX 1,500 ($18.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group cut GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

