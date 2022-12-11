Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $305,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BMO opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0548 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

