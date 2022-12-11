Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $353,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 599,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $27.05 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

OGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

