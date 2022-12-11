Ibex Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,563 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,245,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after buying an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 89,270 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 156,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

