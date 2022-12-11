iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 353,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.