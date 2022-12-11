Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,792 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,298 shares of company stock valued at $30,554,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.6 %

ADM opened at $91.88 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

