Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

