Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $844,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $211.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.