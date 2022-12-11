Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $926,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth $1,742,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 40.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.1% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Insider Activity

Newmont Price Performance

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,382. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

