23,430 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,898 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,062,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,111 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,729,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 653,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,790,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.97.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

