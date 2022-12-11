54,790 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

