Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5,110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.20.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

