Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,344 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $244.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $236.33. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Barclays increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $282.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

