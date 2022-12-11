Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $93.07 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

