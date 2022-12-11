Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,137 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,026 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 381.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.08.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $24.96 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.