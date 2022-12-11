Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 432 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after acquiring an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80,569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $117.36.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

