Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.63.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

