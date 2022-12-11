V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in V.F. by 27.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,270,000 after acquiring an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

