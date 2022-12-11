Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $68,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.27.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

