Utah Retirement Systems Has $10.39 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 104,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 315,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,343,000 after buying an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

