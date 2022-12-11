Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Insulet were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Insulet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Insulet by 7.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Insulet by 3,362.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 80.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 18.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $302.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,109 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

