Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,225,000 after purchasing an additional 181,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HCA opened at $237.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

