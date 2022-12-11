Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,140 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $371.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $228.19 and a 12-month high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,233 shares of company stock worth $8,627,753 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.