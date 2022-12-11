Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 222.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

VMC opened at $182.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.31. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

