Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stake Lessened by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Up 0.5 %

AEE stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

