Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,077,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,779. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

ENPH stock opened at $319.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

