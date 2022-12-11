Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 1,200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

